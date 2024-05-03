Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,567 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,395 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,427,000 after purchasing an additional 936,339 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 377,924 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7,148.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 380,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 237,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.47 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

