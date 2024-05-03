Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

WHR stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

