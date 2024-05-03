Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after buying an additional 465,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.89 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $115.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

