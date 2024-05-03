Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,597 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after acquiring an additional 449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,674.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 466,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

