Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,970 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

PFFD stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

