Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $164.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $210.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,085,000 after acquiring an additional 254,198 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.