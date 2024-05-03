Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Etsy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $102.81.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

