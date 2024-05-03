Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Etsy Stock Down 15.1 %

ETSY opened at $59.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Etsy by 26.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,528,000 after buying an additional 425,620 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,304,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 37,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

