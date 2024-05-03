Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.090 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 214,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,701. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,852 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $100,759.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $136,823.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $100,759.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,968 shares of company stock valued at $590,033 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

