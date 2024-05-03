Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Exelon Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,559. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

