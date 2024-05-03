ExlService’s (EXLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup decreased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of EXLS opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.47.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 1,301.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in ExlService by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,922,000 after acquiring an additional 606,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ExlService by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 308,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ExlService by 422.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 46,717 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

