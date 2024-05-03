Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.28.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE traded down $20.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,580,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,690. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

