Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

EXPE stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

