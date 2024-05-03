Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.28.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $20.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.89. 11,580,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

