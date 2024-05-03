Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Trading Up 0.6 %

EXPO opened at $92.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

