Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,676 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $62,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 155,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 78,726 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 20,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $116.20 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $458.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.