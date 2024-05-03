F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Posts Earnings Results

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FMBM remained flat at $15.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 802. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. F & M Bank has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

