F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Posts Earnings Results

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 5.16%.
F & M Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FMBM remained flat at $15.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 802. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. F & M Bank has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.38.
About F & M Bank
