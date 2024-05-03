F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $187.00.

FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,052 shares of company stock worth $2,050,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 203.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $45,937,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in F5 by 3,545.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 172,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

