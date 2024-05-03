FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.14% from the company’s current price.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.