Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.670-6.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.70.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.