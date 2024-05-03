Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Sells $22,146.41 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $22,146.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $476,225.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $9.09 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FENC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

