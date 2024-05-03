FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.18 on Friday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.41.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,334 shares of company stock valued at $285,986 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

