First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

FBMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 106,088 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,106,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $12,681,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 340,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

