First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Raised to $42.50 at Piper Sandler

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

FRME opened at $34.39 on Monday. First Merchants has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in First Merchants by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

