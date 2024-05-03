First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 230 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 393,528 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.76. 43,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,063. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average is $92.35.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IHG. Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

