First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 637 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 512,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $135,875,000 after buying an additional 75,732 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,491. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.