First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.89. 507,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $2.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

