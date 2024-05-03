First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 2,905 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3,008.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,713,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,658. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

