First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 5,039 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,285,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $94.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $109.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

