First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 607 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $281.63 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.92 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.46 and its 200-day moving average is $281.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,966 shares of company stock valued at $52,208,529. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

