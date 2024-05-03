First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $69,423,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,278,000 after acquiring an additional 337,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

