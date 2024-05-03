First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $316.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.67 and a 200-day moving average of $389.56.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

