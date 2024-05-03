First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.22 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 349,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,568 shares of company stock worth $5,459,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

