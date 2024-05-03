First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.26.

KLAC stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $670.34. 107,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,477. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $687.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $369.66 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

