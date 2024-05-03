First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 5,876 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $5,005,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

