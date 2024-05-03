First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 929 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $11,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 101,430 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 131,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

