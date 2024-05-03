First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AON by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in AON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,311,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,219,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.17. The stock had a trading volume of 270,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,959. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.57 and its 200-day moving average is $312.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

