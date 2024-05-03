FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Capital World Investors grew its position in FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after buying an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after buying an additional 590,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

