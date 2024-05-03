FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSV. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $150.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.42. FirstService has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

