Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 965,173 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Unilever worth $525,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.