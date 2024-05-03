Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 11.15% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $181,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PICK. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:PICK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. 88,627 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

