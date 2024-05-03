Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $127,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE LOW traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $232.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.52.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

