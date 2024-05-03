Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $164.15 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $164,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $84.31. 558,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

