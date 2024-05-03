Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $188.67 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $188,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,921 shares of company stock worth $1,500,133 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.50. 1,271,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,103. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

