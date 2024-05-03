Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179,908 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Caterpillar worth $2,408,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 104,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.07. 664,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.43. The company has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.