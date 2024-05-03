Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 258,160 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Honda Motor worth $298,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Honda Motor by 186.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 743,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

