Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 271,406 Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,234,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,406 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $199,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

SDVKY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.