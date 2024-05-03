Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 90,864 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,864 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PDD worth $252,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in PDD during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PDD traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,569,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,272. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

