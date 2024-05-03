Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,299,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473,088 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Infosys worth $281,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 92,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 67,242 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 66,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,762,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,155 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,699. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.