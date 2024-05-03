Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. 1,529,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,966. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,467,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,026,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Five9 by 162.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 330,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

